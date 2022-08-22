Police inspector from Kolar suspended for gambling

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkar,
  • Aug 22 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Anjinappa, the police inspector attached to Kolar cyber police station, has been suspended after he was arrested by the Jaipur police in Rajasthan in connection with gambling.

The Jaipur police raided a resort and arrested many, who included Anjinappa, a teacher, a merchant, RTO staff, from Kolar and sub-registrar of Bengaluru rural district.

A total of 84 persons, including 13 women, have been arrested. Those arrested belong to Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“Anjinappa was suspended soon after the police received information. We have no information about others,” SP D Devaraj told DH.

Kolar
Police
Karnataka
Gambling

