Recruitment scam: 10 teachers from Tumakuru suspended

The CID police had on Sept 6 arrested the teachers on charges of gaining employment through illegal means

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Sep 15 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 05:43 ist

As many as 10 government high school teachers from the district, accused of committing illegalities during the recruitment process a few years back, have been placed under suspension.

The CID police had on Sept 6 arrested the teachers on charges of gaining employment through illegal means. DDPI C Nanjaiah on Wednesday ordered suspension, effective for the date of arrest.

Following the allegations of illegalities in the teacher recruitment process between 2012-14, the CID sleuths had last month visited the schools in the district, where the 'tainted' teachers were working and arrested them. They took them into their custody after producing before a magistrate in Bengaluru for further questioning.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Tumakuru

