Reelers protest, silk auction halted

Reelers boycotted the auction in Kolar and at Kyalanur Silk Cocoon Market on Saturday affecting farmers.

Efforts of the sericulture department officials and the market authorities to persuade them to participate in the auction failed.

The reelers wanted the government to help them as the prices of raw silk reels had dipped.

Kolar District Reelers’ Union President Ansar Pasha said that the reelers purchased the silkworm cocoons from farmers for 50 days despite lockdown. The prices of reels had come down in the market.

“The Karnataka Silk Marketing Board (KSMB) officials claim to buy 20 kg reels from every reeler a week. However, one reeler generates 100 kg reels. The decision to fix grades to the reels is improper,” he charged.

The protesting reelers sought the government to completely buy the reels through the KSMB. The government should announce package to the silk reels, besides buying 50 kg reels and make payment.

They threatened to boycott the auction till their demands were fulfilled.

“The prices of silkworm cocoons have dipped after the lockdown. The special packages announced by the State and the Central government have ignored the welfare of farmers,” Narayanaswamy, the district sericulture farmers’ association president alleged.