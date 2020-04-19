Rs 10,000 fine imposed for selling beef

The City Municipal Council officials imposed Rs 10,000 penalty on a person selling beef illegally in the city on Sunday.

The CMC team led by commissioner Srikanth conducted surprise checks at Ammvaripet, clock tower and Karanjikatte main road in the wake of complaints that meat merchants had increased meat prices exorbitantly after the lockdown.

The owner of an outlet who had stored the beef did not open the door. The officials waited for two hours and then used poura karmikas and got the door opened. Situation turned tense for a while as the officials and the workers exchanged heated words. The police rushed to the police and controlled the situation.

The officials levied a fine of Rs 10,000 and said that a criminal case would be registered against him.

There are no slaughterhouses in the district. However, some people were illegally slaughtering cattle for money, according to sources.

One kg mutton was sold for Rs 750, while one kg chicken was priced Rs 200. The officials directed the merchants to sell the mutton for Rs 600 and chicken for Rs 70. They directed the merchants to maintain hygiene and social distancing norm.

Srikanth said that criminal cases would be registered against those selling the beef.

The CMC member Ambarsih, health inspectors Mariya and Puneeth were present