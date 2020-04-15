Rs 9,000 worth liquor stolen

Miscreants burgled liquor bottles from a wine shop on BB Road here on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the suspect drilled a hole on the wall of Balaji Wine Shop and gained entry inside. They took away three tetra packs containing liquor worth Rs 9,000. They shifted some boxes of liquor bottles outsides, but failed to take them away.

The police and the Excise Department officials rushed to the spot on being alerted on Wednesday.

The police suspected the involvement of alcohol addicts in the theft. A case has been registered.