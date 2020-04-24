Store keepers penalised for selling tobacco products

Food Quality Protection Act district officials raided various stores in the town, the taluk and imposed penalty for selling tobacco products for exorbitant rates in the wake of lockdown.

The officials, led by the district officer Dr Charini, conducted the raids at Galpet, Chatrakodihalli, Dimba, Hudukul gate and other areas in the taluk.

The raids were conducted based on the complaints that some store keepers, using the lockdown guidelines, were selling cigarettes and other tobacco products for exorbitant prices.

An amount of Rs 1,500 was imposed on each of the store keepers. A cigarette pack costing Rs 150 was sold for Rs 250, while a pack of tobacco product costing Rs 10 was sold for Rs 35. The store keepers had created artificial shortage and were selling the products illegally, Dr Charini said.

People might spit after chewing the tobacco products which might spread Covid-19. Hence, the district administration has banned the sales of tobacco products till the situation was normalised, she said.

Cases would be registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005 for selling the tobacco products, she warned.