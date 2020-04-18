Sudarshan asks CM B S Yediyurappa to frame action plan, task force

Former Chairman of the Legislative Council V R Sudarshan has requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to prepare an action plan and constitute a strong task force to control Covid-19 in the state.

The government should frame rules to hold gram panchayat polls simultaneously with Zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls in 2021. Short-term and long-term schemes should be finalized to contain novel coronavirus, he said in a press release.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sudarshan said that people were facing economic distress due to lockdown. There was an improper distribution of ration in many parts of the state. The government should fix problems.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, despite old age, is discharging duties responsibly. There should not be political, religious and other consideration to ensure relief to people. The government should fulfill the demands of those staff that are deputed in the fight against Covid-19, he said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

Due to the strong blow to the economy, there is a need to implement programmes wisely. The government should ensure proper price and market to farmers’ produces. Hopcoms and APMCs should function effectively, he said.