Two more test COVID-19 positive in Kolar, tally now 9

An undertrial at the KGF prison and a truck driver from Mulbagal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday taking the number of cases to 9 in the district.

After the revelations, the district administration quarantined over 70 people, including police officials, prison’s authorities and undertrials.

The Champions Reefs police in KGF taluk had arrested a person from Sosaipalya on May 14 in connection with an attempt to burglary at a closed gold mine shaft at Marikuppam. After he was remanded in judicial custody, the police had subjected him for medicals tests. Reports of his throat swabs and blood samples on Sunday revealed that he had COVID-19.

The prison’s authorities had kept at a barrack with five undertrials. They came in contact with five officials of the prison. About 9 policemen of the Champions Reef police station were involved in his arrest and till he was sent to the prison. He was also in contact with six of his family members.

The 49-year-old truck driver, who had transported vegetables from APMCs at Waddahalli in Mulbagal and Kolar to Chennai also tested positive. He was quarantined at Mulbagal government hospital after he fell ill four days ago.

The health department officials are tracing those who came in contact with him.

“Two people who tested positive on Sunday were admitted at SNR district hospital. Those who had come in contact with them have been quarantined,” deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said.