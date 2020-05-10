Women need political representation

  May 10 2020
Atrocities on women would end only if 33% reservation was granted to women in the Assemblies and the Parliament became a reality, said K C Reddy Sarojamma Welfare Foundation secretary Vasant Kavitha Reddy.

She was speaking there on Sunday at International Mother’s Day.

“Atrocities against the women will end if women get power to frame laws. The governments should be committed to prevent the atrocities against women,” she said.

Women should be economically independent. Men should put pressure on ensuring representation to women in politics, she sad.

District Congress president Chandra Reddy recalled contributions of K C Reddy, the first chief minister of the State.

Local leaders K Jayadev, Satish Reddy, Murali and Prasad Babu were present

