Kolar JD(S) MLA leaves for Delhi

JD(S) MLA from Kolar Srinivas Gowda on Wednesday gave some anxious moments to his party leaders as he silently flew away to Delhi from Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

However, on his arrival in Delhi, Gowda clarified that he arrived in Delhi to attend an official meeting and that he had no plan to resign.

But it was speculated in the political circles that Gowda has succumbed to BJP’s poaching operation and that he would switch loyalty to the saffron party. It was said that state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra accompanied Gowda to Delhi.