Kolar woman appointed UNHRC special rapporteur

Dr K P Ashwini of Kasaba Kurubarahalli village in the district has been appointed as a special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Dr Ashwini’s appointment has been officially made at the UNHRC’s session which concluded in Geneva on October 7. Three names, including that of Ashwini, were doing rounds for the post.

Dr Ashwini will take over the UNHCR special rapporteur in Geneva on November 1 for a period of six years. She is the first Asian as well as the first Indian to be appointed for the post.

She will work on apartheid policy at the global level, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance independently. She will submit reports and also advise the UNHRC occasionally on these issues.

She hails from a Dalit family and is the daughter of V Prasannakumar and Jayamma. She has obtained MPhil and PhD from JNU, Delhi.

Dr Ashwini served as a lecturer at Mount Carmel College and a professor at Saint Joseph’s College, Bengaluru.

She has conducted a special study on the effects of mining on the tribals of Odisha and Chattisgarh with Amnesty International.