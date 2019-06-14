Koliwad sufferring from amnesia: Shankar

Newly inducted Minister R Shankar on Friday accused senior Congress leader K B Koliwad of being suffering from amnesia due to old age and said the latter does not have moral right to speak about him.

"Koliwad is suffering from amnesia. He has forgotten what he had done in the past. What is his contribution for the Congress party” Shankar asked on seeking his reaction to Koliwad’s accusation that he (Shankar) was an opportunist for repeatedly changing his loyalty.

Koliwad, who is the former Assembly speaker, had termed Shankar an opportunist and asked the Congress leaders not to make him a minister. Shankar defeated Koliwad in Ranebennur constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls and became an MLA.

Shankar defended himself saying that he was not a sanyasi and that he had made use of the opportunity to become the minister.