Kollegal MLA N Mahesh to join BJP on August 5

Kollegal MLA N Mahesh will be joining BJP at the party office in Bengaluru on August 5.
MLA N Mahesh and State BJP SC Morcha vice president G N Nanjundaswamy announced this during the joint press conference on Sunday.
Nanjundaswamy said that Mahesh had agreed to join BJP without any conditions.
"He has been in a cordial relationship with the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and others for the last two years. He will join hands with the government for the development of the taluk and welfare of the people," he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube