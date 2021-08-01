Kollegal MLA N Mahesh to join BJP on August 5

Kollegal MLA N Mahesh will be joining BJP at the party office in Bengaluru on August 5.

MLA N Mahesh and State BJP SC Morcha vice president G N Nanjundaswamy announced this during the joint press conference on Sunday.

Nanjundaswamy said that Mahesh had agreed to join BJP without any conditions.

"He has been in a cordial relationship with the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and others for the last two years. He will join hands with the government for the development of the taluk and welfare of the people," he added.