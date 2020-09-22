Konkan Railway delivers 2 DEMU train sets to Nepal

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 22 2020, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 09:43 ist
These train sets have been manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. Credit: DH File Photo

Konkan Railway has successfully delivered two state-of-art 1600 HP DEMU train sets with modern amenities to the Department of Railway, Nepal, under the guidance of the Minister of Railways.

This is under the Indian Government’s Make in India policy and is a flagship export of India to find great visibility in Nepal, said a press release from L K Verma, Chief Public Relation Officer of Konkan Railway Corporation.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited signed an agreement with the Department of Railway, Nepal, on May 10, 2019, to supply two 1600 HP DEMU train sets. These train sets have been manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. Each train set has one diesel power car, one diesel trailer car and three trailer cars, including one with air-conditioning. The train sets have the latest AC-AC controlled propulsion system, he said.

Konkan Railway successfully delivered the train sets to Nepal against an order placed by Department of Railways, Nepal, for a value of Rs 52.46 crore. The trains were moved self-propelled from Jaynagar in India to Janakpur in Nepal by the Konkan Railway team.

The train sets were well received by the people of Nepal along the route and at Janakpur. They are planned to be used for passenger services between Jaynagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal.

Konkan Railway
DEMU train
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Make in India
Nepal

