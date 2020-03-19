Kore elected KLES chairman for 8th time

Newly-elected members of Board of Management of KLE Society, in the first meeting held at the head office here on Thursday, unanimously voted to continue Dr Prabhakar Kore as chairman, Board of Management, for the eighth consecutive term.

KLE Society Member of Board of Management, and Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Mahantesh Kavatagimath expressed absolute faith in the leadership of Dr Kore. He said that the growth of KLE Society into an organisation of international repute in education, healthcare, and research has largely been an outcome of the vision of Dr Kore.