Kotigobba 3 release: A day’s delay lands producer, exhibitors, distributors in distress

The unprecedented dispute that halted the release of Kichcha Sudeep-starrer ‘Kotigobba 3’ across Karnataka on October 14 has landed the producer, distributors and exhibitors in financial losses. They are learnt to have lost up to Rs 7 crore.

The episode affected the image of Sudeep and film’s producer Soorappa Babu, besides hitting the title ‘Kotigobba’ as a brand. A leading producer claimed that it also brought factionalism among actors to the limelight. Now, uncertainty looms large over Babu reuniting with Sudeep for ‘Kotigobba 4’.

“The entire episode was executed perfectly. We know who is behind this,” Jack Manjunath, who stepped in based on Sudeep’s request to distribute the film, “ said.

A few friends-turned-foes of Babu used two distributors who had the film’s rights for Mysuru and Ballari regions to target Sudeep as the actor had denied them dates in the past. The duo had made a 20% advance payment to Babu, promising to pay him the rest on October 13. Babu’s rivals had assured the distributors with financial help but backed out, landing them in trouble, said a distributor.

Babu had borrowed Rs 25 crore from a private financier in Hyderabad pledging certain documents needed to upload the film on a digital platform for the release. With the distributors failing to pay him, he could not, in turn, pay the financier.

He suspected indirect involvement of a couple of leading stars, but clarified,” actor Duniya Vijay and ‘Salaga’ film producer KP Sreekanth was not involved.” ‘Salaga’ was released on Thursday and with no competition from ‘Kotigobba 3’, is learnt to have enjoyed a better response than expected. A largely positive response for the gangster flick was the icing on the cake.

“Vijay and Sreekanth are in no way connected with the episode as I know them better,” Manjunath said.

Babu has invested Rs 70 crore on the flick. The shooting concluded on December 12, 2019. He had planned the release in February last. The Covid-19 pandemic forced him to postpone the film indefinitely. He had to wait for 19 months while paying interest helplessly.

“Babu could not spend money on promotion as he had exhausted all finances. Babu and Sudeep had differences over the promotional matters,” a producer, who had teamed up with Sudeep in the past, said.

The promotion for ‘Kotigobba 3’ was lukewarm. Many felt Sudeep was quite indifferent to the film. “Sudeep and Babu have differences but they will sort it out,” said Manjunath.

“I admit my mistakes. I did not halt the release deliberately nor did I want to trouble Sudeep. I am thankful that the issue has been sorted and the flick has received a positive response,” Babu said.

