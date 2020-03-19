Kottigehara lodge turns away Chinese traveller

Kottigehara lodge turns away Chinese traveller, spends night in tent

Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 19 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 22:50 ist
Local residents hand over a wear to the Chinese traveller in Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

A Chinese traveller had to spend the whole night in a makeshift tent as he was denied accommodation at a lodge in the town. 

The man had come to India a month ago. He was travelling on his bike from Mangaluru to Bengaluru and wanted to stay overnight at Kottigehara en route. 

Finally, he set up a tent near Kottigehara market and spent the night there. He approached a local lodge to avail room on Wednesday night, but the lodge owner refused to give him a room as the passport he produced during the booking showed his address in China.

Ashok Mallandur, secretary of the Kottigehara Geleyara Balaga, and other people noticed the Chinese traveller staying in the tent and they asked him to wear a mask compulsorily.

The panic-struck local people urged the district administration to subject him to medical examination.

He stayed in the tent during the night. When the police personnel questioned him, he produced his medical report to them, which showed that he had tested negative for Coronavirus.

On Wednesday morning, he unpacked the tent and headed towards Bengaluru on his bike.

 

