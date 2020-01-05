KPCC prez race hots up: DKS meets Siddaramaiah

Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who has set his eyes on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee top post, met former chief minister Siddaramaiah, here on Sunday.

Shivakumar held discussions for close to an hour at Siddaramaiah’s residence. The meeting gains significance as Shivakumar intensified his efforts to secure the coveted post. It came a day after the faction-ridden Congress put up a united face to slam the controversial remarks by BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy.

The race for the posts of KPCC president, CLP leader and LoP has heated up in recent days, following the resignation by Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah. Rao had resigned as KPCC president and Siddaramaiah as CLP leader and LoP, after Congress faced a humiliating defeat in the bypolls held in December 2019.

According to sources, though Siddaramaiah did not extend his tacit support to Shivakumar, he informed the Vokkaliga leader that he was not opposed to anyone’s appointment for the post.

Siddaramaiah is said to have backed a Lingayat leader for the post, despite opposition by a section of senior leaders of the party against his ‘unilateral decisions’.

It can be recalled that the race for KPCC president’s post had divided the Congress ranks, with several senior leaders opposed to Siddaramaiah’s choices.

During the day, a few Congress leaders also threw their hat in the ring, for the KPCC top job. This included former minister and close aide of Siddaramaiah, Satish Jarkiholi. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he said that all leaders would back the selection made by party high command. “I have not sought the post. But, if I am selected, I will fulfill the role with the fullest of my abilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, former BBMP mayor Manjunath Reddy batted in support of Ramalinga Reddy for the post.