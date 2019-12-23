KPSC announces provisional selection list of candidates

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Monday released a provisional list of gazetted probationers selected for 428 Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ vacancies.

Bengaluru’s Sapthashree B K has come first 1,237 marks for the post of assistant commissioner, followed by Arjun Wodeyar (1222) from Mysuru and Apeksha Satish Kumar (1208) from Bengaluru. The others among top 10 include: V Abhishek (Bengaluru, 1204), T S Vishnuvardhana Reddy (Ballari, 1203), S Harshavardhan (Mysuru, 1202), Basavannappa Kalshetty (Sindagi, 1191), P Vivekananda (1186, Bengaluru) and M K Shruthi (Chikkaballapur, 1186).

Similarly, the provisional list also comprises the candidates’ ranks for the posts of DySP, assistant director/district treasury officer, assistant commissioner for commercial taxes, assistant labour commissioner etc. The list is available on the KPSC website and any objections may be filed within a week.

Young Engineer

A 25-year-old electrical and electronics engineer from Belagavi has been selected for the post of assistant commissioner in his first attempt. Shravan Naik of Sadashivnagar in Belagavi said that he did not attend any coaching for the KPSC exam. “I studied on my own. Though I was certain of securing a government job, I did not expect that I will be an assistant commissioner,” Naik said. He said that he would put into use his engineering education in for serving people.