KPSC's new rules leave visually challenged job aspirants in lurch

Hundreds of visually-impaired aspirants of the first division assistant post were left high and dry due to the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) delay in providing the details of the examination centre, which is crucial for arranging the scribes.

The KPSC has called applications for filling 975 posts of first division assistant for which January 14 was the last date for submitting online applications.

“I, along with other visually challenged aspirants, received an SMS from the KPSC stating January 14 was the last date to provide details of the scribe who will help us in the exam. However, without any details on the examination centre, we ran from pillar to post to get a scribe,” an aspirant told DH.

The KPSC had made another crucial change in the application process in that it did not provide the option of choosing an examination centre for the visually challenged candidates.

When asked, KPSC Secretary G Sathyavathi said they have provided more time for aspirants to upload details of the scribe. “This year, the commission had given the option of scribe to candidates with benchmark disability as per the court orders. We have also included the provision of additional 20 minutes on the examination ticket to reduce any confusion during the examination. The process may have had some initial problems, which have been resolved now,” she said.

However, a member of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association of the Blind, said the confusion has already done much damage. “Most of the aspirants have already uploaded the details of the scribe as January 14 was the last date. Getting a scribe to write an exam in the middle of a pandemic is a big challenge, which the KPSC should have realised much earlier,” he said.

The KPSC released the admission tickets on Saturday evening. However, the association member said some of the aspirants were finding it difficult to download them.