K’taka, Maha to jointly move SC over Krishna award: CM

Krishna award: Karnataka, Maharashtra to jointly move SC for final notification, says Bommai

DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Aug 21 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 04:00 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers bhagina to Krishna river at Almatti reservoir in Bagalkot district on Saturday. Ministers Govind Karjol, Umesh Katti, Murugesh Nirani and Shashikala Jolle among others look on. DH PHOTO

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state, along with Maharashtra, would jointly fight in the Supreme Court for the notification of the Krishna water disputes tribunal’s award, for the state’s share of 173 tmcft
water.

Bommai, who offered bhagina to Krishna river at Almatti reservoir, said, “There is a dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over sharing of Krishna water. So, both the states have opposed the Centre’s notification on Tribunal award. Both (Telugu states) have approached the Supreme Court for the reallocation of Krishna river water following the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.”

The top court, however, had earlier said that dispute over sharing Krishna water was an internal matter between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said the chief minister.

Bommai added, “The state government is committed to implement the third phase of Upper Krishna project using the water allocated by the Tribunal and it is pressing the Centre to issue notification for the same. We have moved the apex court seeking its direction to the Centre,” he explained.

“I had talks with Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on the legal battle to get out share of Krishna water. They have responded positively,” Bommai
said.

The chief minister said, “Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and I will talk to our legal team in Delhi next week. Legal teams of Karnataka and Maharashtra will soon meet and chalk out future course of action on the issue.”

Krishna River
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Maharashtra
Supreme Court

