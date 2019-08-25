Krishna basin area in Belagavi worst-hit: Central team

The chief of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), Shri Prakash, has said the district had suffered the most in terms of damage to crops and houses in the recent floods triggered by river Krishna and its tributaries.

The Central team, constituted to assess the losses caused by heavy rain, flash floods and landslides in the six-affected districts in the state, on Sunday visited the flood-hit areas in Chikkodi, Kagwad and Gokak taluks of the district.

Addressing the media at Shedabal in Kagwad taluk, Shri Prakash, also the joint secretary to Ministry of Home Affairs, said, The government has said that the six-affected districts have suffered heavy losses. The situation is precarious in several flood-hit areas. We are assessing the damage caused by the flood. Villages and towns in Krishna basin of Belagavi district are the worst hit. A vast tract of sugarcane crop was lost. We are convinced that it would take months before life returns to normal in Krishna basin villages.”

After visiting the affected areas, the Central team will obtain information from the state government on damage caused by flood, and funds required for relief and restoration. The state government is yet to make a formal request for the relief. The chief minister is expected to submit his request on Monday. Based on it, another Central team will tour the affected areas to verify. The team would then send its final report to the Centre, Shri Prakash informed.

He added, “The team will recommend for relief based on the guidelines laid down by the Union government. It is our priority to ensure the speedy disbursal of compensation to the affected.”

The Central team was all praise for the rescue and relief works taken up by the district administration during the ravaging floods and aftermath.

Losses at Rs 30k cr

Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday told the IMCT that the state has incurred losses over Rs 30,000 crore in the recent floods, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

The state, however, is yet to make a formal submission to the Centre.

According to the state government, the floods and heavy rain have wreaked havoc in 103 taluks across 22 districts, killing 87 persons, damaging 2.3 lakh homes and displacing nearly 7 lakh people. Over 7.82 lakh hectares of crop losses have been estimated, while 35,000 km of roads, 2,828 bridges and over 57,000 electricity poles damaged.