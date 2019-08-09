Krishna, Malaprabha wreak havoc in Belagavi, Bagalkot

The deluge, triggered by very heavy rain in Maharashtra and heavy discharge from the reservoirs there, has left a trail of destruction and devastation in Krishna basin districts, with Belagavi district suffering the maximum damage.

There is no end to flood misery as River Krishna and its tributaries continue to receive heavy inflows.

On Friday, Rajapur Barrage discharged over 5 lakh cusec into Krishna river. The situation has worsened further in Belagavi district, where over 320 villages are marooned by swollen Krishna, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha.

Rescue operations have peaked in the district. The defence forces, the NDRF, the SDRF, police and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel are carrying out operations, using choppers, rafts and boats, in Chikkodi, Nippani, Athani, Ramdurg, Kagwad and Saundatti taluks. More than 1.5 lakh people from the affected villages have been moved to safety. Over 82,000 people and hundreds of cattle heads are provided shelter at relief centres.

Malaprabha river has poured misery along its course from Belagavi following a massive discharge from Navilutheertha dam. Traffic on several busy roads including Badami-Hubballi, Gadag-Bagalkot, Badami-Pattadakal, Badami-Hole Alur among others is completely stopped as many bridges across Malaprabha are submerged.

World Heritage site Pattadakal, religious centres Shivayogmandir, Banashankari and scores of villages are marooned.

Badami Tahsildar Mallikarjun Heggannavar told DH, "Armymen and NDRF teams have been sent to Pattadakal to rescue over 300 people who are taking shelter on the roofs of temples."

Villages in Bilagi taluk and Kamatagi also faced the brunt of Malaprabha.

Kudalasangama submerged

The historic Sangamanatha Temple in Kudalasangama, on the confluence of Malaprabha and Krishna, was marooned. The temple was also marooned in 2005 and 2009 floods.

On Friday, 4.6 lakh cusec was released from Almatti to downstream Krishna. Visitors are barred from entering Moghul Garden, musical fountain and garden on dam site.

The flood situation on the banks of the Bhima river remains grim. Crops on over 5,000 hectares in Chadchan taluk have been damaged by floodwaters.

Revasiddeshwara temple at Umaraja, Bhimashankarlinga Temple of Dhulkhed and Layaganga Devi Temple at Holesanka are submerged.

The situation is no different in Raichur and Lingasugur taluks. With the water released from Sannati dam (Bhima) is expected to reach the confluence of Krishna and Bhima in Raichur taluk by Friday night, the district administration has sounded alert in the villages of Raichur taluk.

Addl Rs 100 cr released for relief

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said an additional Rs 100 crore had been released for taking up relief works in the flood-affected areas.

He told reporters after holding an aerial survey in the flood-hit Jamkhandi, Mudhol and Hungund taluks.

"I have convened a meeting of officials in Bengaluru on Saturday on the rescue operations and restoration of the flood-affected districts. The government will release more funds, if required," Yediyurappa said.

Replying to a query, the chief minister said, "I have briefed the prime minister and the Union Home minister of the flood situation in the state. They have assured all help to the flood-battered north Karnataka."