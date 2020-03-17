Krishna Reddy resigns as deputy speaker

Bharat R Joshi
Bharat R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 17 2020, 22:23pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 22:24pm ist

Bengaluru, dhns: Chintamani JD(S) legislator J K Krishna Reddy stepped down as the Deputy Speaker on Tuesday ahead of a no-confidence motion that was slated to be moved against him. 

Reddy was elected deputy speaker when the Congress-JD(S) coalition came to power in 2018. 

On Tuesday, BJP’s Kittur MLA Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantray and others had sought to move a no-confidence motion against Reddy.

Apparently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had told Reddy that he will have to step down as he was elected during the tenure of the previous government. 

It is said BJP’s Anand Mamani (Saundatti Yellamma) and Araga Jnanendra (Tirthahalli) are in the race to occupy the deputy speaker’s post.

