KRS dam inching towards maximum level

With the flow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam increasing every day, the water level of the dam as of October 26 (Tuesday) has touched 123.66 feet. The maximum level is 124.80 feet.

The inflow to the dam on Tuesday was 16,998 cusec. It was 17,627 cusec on Monday. If the inflow continues in the same manner, the dam will reach its maximum capacity of 124.8 ftee in a couple of days.

Water being released to the canals hvave been stopped and 3,400 cusec is being let into the river.

According to a press release from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, as there was a possibility for the dam to reach the maximum level in a couple of days, the outflow will be increased to 10,000 to 20,000 cusec.

The people residing in the low-lying villages downstream have been requested to move to safer places, according to Executive Engineer Ramamurthy.

As there were indications of releasing water from KRS dam, boating has been suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, in Srirangapatna taluk.