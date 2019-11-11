KRS sinks twin records; sees 166 mm rain on Nov 8

The Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, the lifeline of Mysuru region, has maintained its full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 feet for the 84th consecutive day on Monday, owing to the sustained inflows following intermittent rain in the region.

If the reservoir continues to retain its FRL for next 15 days, it would break the 99-day record in 2007.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, Assistant Executive Engineer Thammegowda told DH, “The dam had maintained its maximum level for 99 days in 2007. However, there was a brief break after the 62nd day before it retained its maximum level for another 37 days,” he explained.

Maintaining the FRL for 84 days on trot is a record in itself. However, the all-time record of 99 days will sink if it rains in Bhagamandala and Kodagu region, he said.

The reservoir, also, witnessed highest rainfall in a single day in the last 34 years on November 8.

According to the rainwater gauge, installed at Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited, KRS, the reservoir had received a whopping 166.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours (ending 8 am on Nov 8).

Thammegowda said, “The November 8 rainfall is highest in the KRS since 1985, when the rain gauge was installed at KRS.

The previous record of highest rain in 24 hours was 144 mm in 2012. In 2000, the KRS dam site had witnessed 140 mm of rain.”

The inflow to KRS dam on November 11 was 5,942 cusec while the outflow was 5,718 cusec, officials said.