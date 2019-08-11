KRS touches 121-ft mark

The KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk continued to receive heavy inflow and was just three feet away (121 ft) from the maximum level of 124.80 ft, on Sunday evening.

The maximum capacity of the dam is 49 tmc ft and it had water of 44 tmc ft as on August 11. The inflow is around 2.07 lakh cusecs and 1.53 lakh cusec is being released into the river.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam AEE Thammegowda said, the inflow to the KRS may come down as the outflow from the Hemavathy dam has been decreased to 70,000 cusec from one lakh cusec. Similarly, Harangi dam outflow has been limited to 30,000 cusec from 50,000 cusec, he said.

Meanwhile, Pejwar seer Vishweshwaratheertha Swami visited KRS dam on Sunday, and gathered information from the officials. The floods have left thousands of people displaced and the government is taking all measures to tackle the situation. The Pejawar Mutt too is extending all help, he said.