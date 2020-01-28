KSEEB allays fears on changed SSLC exam pattern

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and Department of Pre-University Education will jointly release a video to address common issues faced by the students appearing for board examinations.

This decision came during Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar’s phone-in with students preparing for Class 10 and II PU examinations, here on Tuesday. A majority of the calls received during phone-in were related to examination fear, basically due to the changed question paper pattern for SSLC exams this year.

A student from Koppal district said he was afraid of scoring less marks due to changed question paper pattern.

Replying to the question, V Sumangala, Director KSEEB said, “there is not much change in the pattern. We have concentrated 10% on critical analysis. Prepare well and be confident.”

Another common question was about not providing blueprint of the question paper. Many students said that blueprint would have helped them to prepare well. The director replied that the department wanted students to prepare for exams covering the entire textbook. “We have come up with a booklet and model question papers.”

Of the 36 calls, only seven calls were from second PUC students.

Considering about some of the common issues raised during the phone-in, the minister suggested to prepare a video of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and release it for the benefit of students.