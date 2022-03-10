KSEEB launches helpline for SSLC students

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 00:36 ist
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has launched a helpline for the benefit of students appearing for SSLC examinations.

The helpline will be active from March 14 to 27. The helpline number is: 080 - 233 100 75 / 76.

