KSHDC: Roopa-Shetty spat gets uglier after viral video

The spat between IPS officer D Roopa and BJP leader Belur Raghavendra Shetty got ugly on Thursday, with a viral video purportedly showing the latter threatening to kill himself.

Shetty is the chairman of the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC) while Roopa is its managing director. The chairman is a political appointee while the MD is a civil servant.

The video purportedly shows a KSHDC board meeting where both Roopa and Shetty were present. Shetty can be heard iterating in Kannada that if he ends his life tomorrow, ‘Roopa IPS alone’ will be responsible.

Following Shetty’s remarks, Roopa walked out of the meeting. Speaking to DH, Shetty claimed it was an old video, probably six months old. “It was during a board meeting that I made that remark. She has released it now to cover up her misdeeds,” he said.

In a news statement, Roopa claimed the meeting took place on May 27. “Giving such threats is a punishable offence under the IPC. I have asked the chief secretary for permission to file a case against him,” she said. Going further, Roopa alleged that Shetty had threatened to throw acid on her.

On Thursday, Roopa sent Shetty a notice, asking him to pay Rs 3 lakh for various items that he had taken from KSHDC showrooms. Shetty met the chief secretary and demanded action against Roopa.