Ksheera Bhagya: KMF plans milk in flexi packs

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said that it has been proposed to supply 200 ml milk in flexi pack for the school students instead of milk powder under Ksheera Bhagya Scheme.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said said that milk could be packaged in flex packs at Belagavi, Tumakuru, Mangaluru and other milk unions.

He said that the incentive for milk has not been credited to the bank accounts of farmers due to technical reasons such as Aadhaar card not seeded with bank accounts.