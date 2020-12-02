KSP raises objection on missing Kannada name board on Udupi Krishna Mutt

KSP objects to missing Kannada board in Krishna Mutt

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 09:03 ist
The name board in Sanskrit and Tulu at the entrance of Krishna Mutt in Udupi. Credit: DH Photo

Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Surendra Adiga raised objection on the removal of Kannada name plate at the entrance of the Krishna Mutt in Udupi. The removal of the Kannada board may create rift among languages.

“First priority should be given to Kannada. Later, other languages should be used. By removing Kannada name board and using Tulu name board is a violation. The vigilance committee on implementation of Kannada should initiate measures to implement Kannada name boards,” he said.

Mutt clarifies

Mutt manager Govindraj said as per the directions of Admaru Mutt seer, the plastic name board was removed and name board in wood was created. It was decided to use Kannada, Sanskrit and Tulu script in the name board.

Owing to Lakshadeepotsava, there was delay in readying the Kannada name board.

Presently, Sanskrit and Tulu name boards were installed. The Kannada name board will be installed shortly.

As several epics in the Mutt are in Tulu, the Mutt decided to give priority to Tulu as well

Karnataka
Udupi
Krishna Mutt

