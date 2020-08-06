KSPCB calls on people with 'Turmeric Ganesha' idea for the festive season

Successfully reaching out to the masses digitally during the world environment day celebrations, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ahead of the Ganesha festival has embarked on a ‘Turmeric Ganesha’ campaign. Appealing to the public to embrace eco-friendly methods of worshipping Ganesha, the Board has come up with the ‘Turmeric Ganesha’ idea keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) banning the display and pooja of Ganesha idols in public places due to virus fears, people have been finding it tough to celebrate the festival. Hence, the KSPCB has appealed to the public to make idols of Ganesha by themselves at homes and worship.

The campaign, scheduled to kickstart from August 22 to September 11, has already gained momentum on the social media platform with the concept of ‘Turmeric Ganesha’. The KSCPB aims to reach out to at least 10 lakh homes with a message of making turmeric Ganesha idols for the forthcoming festival. Several NGOs, independent organisations have also lent their support to the board for its campaign.

Explaining the objective behind the campaign, K Srinivasulu, Member Secretary, KSPCB said, “Every year people celebrate Ganesha festival in a grand manner. But this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to celebrate with great levels of caution. Turmeric, traditionally, has plenty of medicinal values and people are becoming aware of these values during the pandemic. Our idea is to reach out to even more people and create awareness about the medicinal value of turmeric. Hence, we have launched a campaign.” The idol immersed turmeric water can later be sprinkled around as disinfectant, according to officials.

The board has planned to reach out to the public with the message on milk packets, incense stick packets, bus tickets. Officials revealed that the move would also help protect the natural soil. Motivating people to pursue the idea, it has also allowed people to post images of turmeric ganesha made by them on the Board's Facebook page.