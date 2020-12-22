KSPCB tightens rules for incineration of hazardous waste

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has tightened rules for disposal of hazardous waste by issuing to industries new directions, including GPS tracking of the transportation of such waste.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Member Secretary of the Board, Srinivasulu, said industries have to dispose their waste in the nearest standalone incinerator and provide reasons if they opt for any other incinerator. Such an arrangement needs to be approved by the Board, he said.

"The vehicles used for collecting the waste shall be in good condition, obtained all regulatory permissions, GPS monitoring system and specifications notified by the Central Pollution Control Board from time to time," the circular stated, adding that the vehicle should also have the name of the operator of the incinerator.

The circular also directed standalone incinerator plants to ensure that the online monitoring system and vehicle tracking system is functional 24X7 and "connected to the Board website".

Further, the operation of the incinerator itself will be synchronised to the KSPCB command centre, allowing continuous oversight, the circular said, adding that any violation of the directions will attract action as per the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.