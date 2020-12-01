KSRP personnel may soon train with Scotland Yard, American Police

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that state government has been planning exchange programmes to provide best modern-day police training to its personnel by tying up with foreign police like American Police and Scotland Yard.

Under the exchange programme, trainers from foreign police would train the personnel here and meritorious trainees will also be sent to foreign destinations for training, he said.

Bommai inspected a passing parade of 6th batch of special police constables of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) at Police Training School, APMC Road here on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said, police training in the state was among the best in the country and refresher courses too were conducted for the personnel during the course of their service and promotions as per the modern needs to upgrade their skills and knowledge.

"Basic training provided to the passing out cadets has changed their perspective. Training provided to them has imbibed discipline and prepared them to face challenges in life. The government has been stressing on training and that trained personnel should be more vigilant and professional," he said. The minister further added that the process of recruitment for 16,000 police personnel during the next two years has commenced.

Bommai said that KSRP will be strengthened and more facilities would be provided to its staff. He stated that KSRP has to be prepared to face modern challenges and the training would include syllabus with forensic, cybercrime and other needs.

KSRP Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar in his welcome address informed that among the 187 passing out cadets, 52 of them had tested positive for Covid-19. This is why the training was prolonged by 12 months.

KSRP Police Training School Principal Ramesh Borgave presented the report.