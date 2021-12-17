KSRTC bus collides with car in Nyamathi taluk, leave 4 dead

Four persons including three women were killed in a head-on-collision between a KSRTC bus and a car on the bridge at Savalanga in Nyamathi taluk on Friday.

According to police, Sharadamma (60), Suma (45), and Daakshayini (45) - residents of Yadehalli in Bhadravathi taluk - died on spot.

Sunil, the car driver, succumbed to injuries in District McGann General hospital in Shivamogga.

They were heading towards Hale Joga village to attend a wedding ceremony in a car from Shivamogga and the bus was heading towards Shivamogga.

Nyamathi police has registered a case against the bus driver and seized the vehicle.

