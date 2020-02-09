KSRTC cancels some bus trips to Bengaluru from Hassan, Mysuru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has cancelled the services of buses to Bengaluru from Mysuru and Hassan due to lack of passengers.

While 53 trips from Hassan have been cancelled, 64 trips, out of 472, between Mysuru and Bengaluru, stand cancelled.

Various divisions of the KSRTC operate buses between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Due to time consumption and traffic, passengers opt for train journey rather than buses. "We have reduced the number of trips without inconveniencing the passengers," an officer said.

KSRTC bus takes nearly three hour and 30 minutes to reach the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru while trains reach Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic, Bengaluru, between two hour 20 minutes and three hours.

Similarly, 570 buses from six depots, operate from Hassan, with nearly 1,000 trips, covering two lakh km every day.

According to the authorities, the KSRTC is suffering huge losses due to lack of passengers to Bengaluru. It costs Rs 37 per km whereas the present income is Rs 30. It has become difficult for the authorities to invest on diesel, spare parts and other services. Hassan KSRTC is suffering loss of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh a day and nearly Rs 3 crore per month.

According to Hassan divisional controller M R Anil Kumar, the service of a few red buses were suspended due to lack of passengers. The services of fast service buses remain normal. The passengers largely depend on train and cars to travel between Bengaluru and Hassan, according to him. More buses will ply on holidays and on special occasions, he said.