KSRTC converts scrap bus into sanitiser tunnel

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is converting an old bus into a sanitiser bus in which mechanised devices spray a solution on personnel walking through, much like sanitiser tunnels installed in other places in Karnataka.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad visited Bangalore Central Division depots and divisional workshop where the sanitiser tunnel is being built out of a scrap bus.

"The depot staff or passengers in bus stations should enter this bus before entering to depot or bus stations," the KSRTC said in a release.

Kalsad said the bus should be replicated initiative in other divisions. “If the lockdown is lifted in any part of the districts, the divisional controllers should be ready to operate buses and it is mandatory that all the crew should wear masks,” he said.

The KSRTC has said that divisional controllers should ensure the availability of masks and stitching of masks. Staff have been told to take care of their health with suitable precautions.