KSRTC extends student pass deadline

KSRTC extends student pass deadline

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2021, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 22:03 ist

The KSRTC has extended the validity of student passess issued last year to February 28 in all city, suburban and express routes.

Students can travel in buses by producing the last year's bus pass and current year fee-paid receipt.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

KSRTC bus

What's Brewing

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 