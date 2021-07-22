KSRTC introduces weekend Jog Falls tour package from Bengaluru

Jog Falls in Sagar taluk is the most sought after tourist spot during the rainy season. Tourists from various parts of the state in general and Bengaluru, in particular, visit the place to see picturesque waterfalls and thick woods in the Malnad region.

Now, KSRTC has introduced a tour package from Bengaluru to Jog Falls in a 30-seater non-AC sleeper bus for tourists. The bus would leave for Jog Falls from Bengaluru at 10.30 am on July 23. As of now, this tour package is available only during the weekend.

If the response from people is good, KSRTC has plans to run the buses under the tour package scheme during the weekdays. This is for the first time that KSRTC has introduced a tour package from Bengaluru to Jog Falls.

KSRTC Shivamogga divisional traffic officer Satish V told DH that the bus would arrive at Sagar at 5.30 am and the tourists can use the hotel rooms booked for them for morning ablutions, including bath. Later, they would be taken to Sridhara Ashrama at Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri and Keladi and Jog Falls in Sagar taluk. Lunch would be served to them in a hotel in the city. They can do shopping in the evening. Later, the bus would leave for Bengaluru from Sagar, he added.

About the fare, he said KSRTC has fixed Rs 2,000 for an adult and Rs 1,800 per child and this includes lunch and breakfast. He also made it clear that this is only for tourists from Bengaluru.

According to Jog Management Authority, 8,000 tourists are visiting the Jog Falls during weekends and around 4,000 tourists visit during the weekdays.