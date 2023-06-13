KSRTC issues passenger safety guidelines

The KSRTC has issued passenger safety guidelines following the death of a schoolgirl in the Haveri district on Monday. The 14-year-old was standing on the rear footboard of a crowded NWKRTC when she fell down and suffered fatal head injuries. The incident highlights safety concerns about bus travel as many women use the newly launched Shakti scheme.

A KSRTC statement said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed anguish at the incident.

On Tuesday, the KSRTC instructed its staff to take the following precautionary measures for passenger safety:

a) The bus crew must ensure that the doors are fully functional before the vehicle leaves the depot for daily operations.

b) The bus conductor must ensure that the rear door is properly shut before the vehicle leaves the bus station/stop. The driver should start the journey only after getting the go-ahead from the conductor about the closure of the front and rear doors.

c) Passengers must be restrained from travelling on the footboard.

d) The bus crew should open the doors only after the vehicle reaches the designated spot at the bus stand/stop.