KSRTC’s maiden e-bus plies between Bengaluru & Mysuru

KSRTC’s first inter-city electric bus plied between Bengaluru and Mysuru on Monday, ferrying 35 passengers in each direction.

The blue air-conditioned bus, called EV Power Plus, departed with 15 passengers from the Kempegowda Bus Station, Majestic, at 6.50 am. It later picked up another 20 passengers from the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station and left for Mysuru at 7.35 am. It reached Mysuru at 9.45 am.

In the return direction, the bus left Mysuru at 12.10 pm with 35 passengers. It reached the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station at 2.20 pm and Majestic at 2.45 pm.

KSRTC officials said the bus’ State of Charge (SoC) was 96% when it left Majestic in the morning.

The SoC dropped to 61% after it reached the Mysuru bus station. The bus was charged again in Mysuru before it left for Bengaluru.

The SoC for the one-way trip (141 km) is 35%, according to the KSRTC.

The bus can be fully charged in two hours, which lasts 330 km. The bus has 43 seats in a 2+2 configuration.

Passengers aboard the maiden trip were offered roses and treated with goodies.