KSRTC to begin BS-VI trial runs

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 23:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon begin trials of a Bharat Stage VI bus of Tata Motors, which gave the chasis free of cost on Tuesday.

The Rs 27 lakh-worth chasis with four cylinders and 5-litre 180 HP engine is more fuel-efficient than the present BS-IV class vehicles. The KSRTC’s regional workshop at Kengeri will build the bus body on the chasis. 

Tata Motors Regional Manager (Govt and STU-Business) Ajay Gupta handed over the chasis to KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad.

