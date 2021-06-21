KSRTC to begin bus services to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) will begin inter-state bus operations to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh starting from Tuesday, following the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown rules.
The KSRTC said that buses will be operated in compliance with the guidelines of the respective states. The number of services will be dependent on traffic density and need.
As per the rules, a bus will have passengers up to 50% seating capacity. Services to Andhra Pradesh will be operated from 6 am to reach the destination within 6 pm.
Passengers can book tickets online at ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in, www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters for the above services. For more details, call 080-26252625.
