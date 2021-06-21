KSRTC to begin bus services to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

KSRTC to begin bus services to Andhra, Telangana

As per the rules, a bus will have passengers up to 50% seating capacity

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Jun 21 2021, 17:33 ist
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) said that buses will be operated in compliance with the guidelines of the respective states. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) will begin inter-state bus operations to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh starting from Tuesday, following the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The KSRTC said that buses will be operated in compliance with the guidelines of the respective states. The number of services will be dependent on traffic density and need.

As per the rules, a bus will have passengers up to 50% seating capacity. Services to Andhra Pradesh will be operated from 6 am to reach the destination within 6 pm.

Passengers can book tickets online at ksrtc.karnataka.gov.inwww.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters for the above services.  For more details, call 080-26252625. 

KSRTC bus
Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana

