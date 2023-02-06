K'taka Congress: Mohan Prakash to head screening committee

K'taka Cong: Mohan Prakash to head screening committee

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
  • Feb 06 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 03:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash will chair the screening committee that will vet ticket recommendations for the upcoming Assembly election.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the constitution of the Prakash-led screening committee on Monday.

Party leaders Neeraj Dangi, Mohammed Jawed and Saptagiri Ulaka will be the screening committee members.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, CLP Leader Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the Opposition in Council B K Hariprasad, KPCC Campaign Committee Chief M B Patil, manifesto committee chief G Parameshwara and AICC secretaries in charge of Karnataka will be ex-officio members, a press release said.

Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress

