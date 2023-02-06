K'taka Congress: Mohan Prakash to head screening committee

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash will chair the screening committee that will vet ticket recommendations for the upcoming Assembly election.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the constitution of the Prakash-led screening committee on Monday.
Party leaders Neeraj Dangi, Mohammed Jawed and Saptagiri Ulaka will be the screening committee members.
KPCC president DK Shivakumar, CLP Leader Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the Opposition in Council B K Hariprasad, KPCC Campaign Committee Chief M B Patil, manifesto committee chief G Parameshwara and AICC secretaries in charge of Karnataka will be ex-officio members, a press release said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack
Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel
Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake
'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries
40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report
Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath