K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 23 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 05:41 ist
Further, Bommai said that the state government was willing to extend the education district scheme, Bengaluru Education District, which was announced in the state budget recently. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his dream project - Knowledge City - will come up on 2,000 acres of land near the city.

He was speaking at the inauguration of renovated buildings of Bengaluru City University. “Our dream is to set up a Knowledge City on 2,000 acres, where we should have all world-class educational institutions from across the world in one place,” he said.

As explained by the chief minister, the idea of having Knowledge City is to help the students who cannot go abroad for higher studies. “If we have all the world-class institutions in our state, why should our students go abroad to study? This is the idea behind Knowledge City,” Bommai
added.

Further, Bommai said that the state government was willing to extend the education district scheme, Bengaluru Education District, which was announced in the state budget recently.

“If the Education district concept announced for Bengaluru succeeds, we will extend the same to a few more districts and provide funds also,” Bommai added.

