K'taka PM event: 1,500 students needed, varsities told

The Higher Education Department has requested six universities in Bengaluru to send 1,000-1,500 students for a 42-km-long India Energy Week rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off on February 6.
Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka on February 6
The rally will start from the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and end at the Neelakanta Parking Grounds/Madavara Ground.
The government has asked Bangalore University, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North varsities, Maharani Cluster University, Nrupathunga University and UVCE to send students for the event.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day
Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks
Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023
A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies
IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector
Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet