K'taka PM event: 1,500 students needed, varsities told

The rally will start from the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and end at the Neelakanta Parking Grounds/Madavara Ground

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 01:44 ist
The government has asked Bangalore University, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North varsities, Maharani Cluster University, Nrupathunga University and UVCE to send students for the event. Credit: PTI Photo

The Higher Education Department has requested six universities in Bengaluru to send 1,000-1,500 students for a 42-km-long India Energy Week rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off on February 6.

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka on February 6

The rally will start from the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and end at the Neelakanta Parking Grounds/Madavara Ground.

The government has asked Bangalore University, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North varsities, Maharani Cluster University, Nrupathunga University and UVCE to send students for the event. 

