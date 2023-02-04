K'taka PM event: 1,500 students needed, varsities told

The Higher Education Department has requested six universities in Bengaluru to send 1,000-1,500 students for a 42-km-long India Energy Week rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off on February 6.

The rally will start from the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and end at the Neelakanta Parking Grounds/Madavara Ground.

The government has asked Bangalore University, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North varsities, Maharani Cluster University, Nrupathunga University and UVCE to send students for the event.