KU dismisses deputy registrar over fake caste certificate

Following an order issued by District Caste Certificate Committee, Kuvempu University issued an order dismissing Deputy Registrar M Seetharama from service for submitting a fake caste certificate to get employment.

Seetharama was appointed as second division assistant in the university on November 4 in 1989 by submitting an ST caste certificate. He was a native of Kamalashile village, Kundapur taluk, Udupi district. He had faced a charge that he obtained the government job by submitting a fake caste certificate and later, the Udupi district Caste Certificate Committee proved his certificate to be a fake.

He had been promoted as deputy registrar on the basis of service.

The committee has directed the university to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

Reacting to it, Kuvempu University Registrar S S Patil told DH that he has been dismissed from service but criminal proceedings are yet to be initiated against him.