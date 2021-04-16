KU dismisses deputy registrar over fake caste certificate

KU dismisses dy registrar over fake caste certificate

He had been promoted as deputy registrar on the basis of service

Following an order issued by District Caste Certificate Committee, Kuvempu University issued an order dismissing Deputy Registrar M Seetharama from service for submitting a fake caste certificate to get employment.

Seetharama was appointed as second division assistant in the university on November 4 in 1989 by submitting an ST caste certificate.  He was a native of Kamalashile village, Kundapur taluk, Udupi district. He had faced a charge that he obtained the government job by submitting a fake caste certificate and later, the Udupi district Caste Certificate Committee proved his certificate to be a fake.

He had been promoted as deputy registrar on the basis of service.

The committee has directed the university to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

Reacting to it, Kuvempu University Registrar S S Patil told DH that he has been dismissed from service but criminal proceedings are yet to be initiated against him.

