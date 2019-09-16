Kukke temple may get separate authority

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday that discussions were underway on having an Authority for the Kukke Subrahmanya temple on the lines of the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Temple Authority.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the Muzrai department here. It was Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa who suggested that, on the lines of MM Hills Temple Authority, an authority for Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, one of the richest temples in Karnataka, could be constituted. The authority, to be chaired by the chief minister, will help in expediting development works.