Kumaraswamy calls govt ‘murderous’ over family suicide

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the state government over the mass suicide of three family members of a BMTC employee, calling it a “murderous government.”

He urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide special attention to the families of transport corporation employees who perished due to Covid, and ensure that relief reaches their families at the earliest.

Prasanna Kumar, a BMTC employee perished due to Covid. His wife and two children ended life by suicide.

“The suicide of the wife and children of a transport corporation employee at Nelamangala is saddening. The government could have prevented this incident and saved three innocent lives, if it had offered relief and compassionate appointment to the employees’ family. This is a murderous government,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

The government, he said, should have stopped all “unnecessary expenses and loot,” and prioritised disposing cases of relief for Covid victims in public sector enterprises. “It is clear that the state government has failed completely and officials concerned were irresponsible. They should be suspended immediately,” he said.

The state government can prevent such tragedies by ensuring relief for Covid victims at the earliest, the JD(S) leader added.

